Words to Never Use in an Essay

When writing an essay, there are several words you should never use. These include cliches, emotive language, contractions, and slang. Using these words can ruin your grade. This will also help you make your essay more effective.

Contractions should not be allowed



It is better to use contractions when writing academically. Contractions sound unprofessional, and they are inappropriate for formal writing. It is easy to swap a contracted contraction with its uncontracted counterpart. It is easy to avoid colloquialisms, slang phrases and other expressions which might mistakenly be contractions.

For instance, if you’re writing an application letter for a job, you won’t want to use contractions. This can leave you looking casual and dismissive. Your tone should be professional when you write a cover letter. If you do not, your chances of getting a bad grade or being overlooked to apply for a job are high.

Avoiding cliches



Students who wish to create high-quality papers must be able to avoid cliches. Although cliches may be useful, they can make your paper boring and frustrate readers. Rather than resorting to these words, try to rephrase them and make them more interesting. However, it is important to be sure that you capture the message behind the cliches.

A clichÃ© is a phrase that has been repeated many times to illustrate a point. Cliches can make you seem less original than what you actually are. Try reading your work out loud to catch any overused or awkward expressions. It is easier to forget cliches when writing under pressure. You can also have someone else read your work to spot any awkward wording.

Avoid emotive language



Your essay should not contain any personal pronouns. Even if the subject is personal, you should avoid using personal pronouns and emotive language. Also, you must ensure your writing is objective and professional. However, you can include some personal details in your essay, but you should avoid using them in an academic essay.

Emotional language can cause confusion in readers. It makes your writing sound subjective, and it does not help you argue. It appeals to emotions and can make readers feel angry or sad. You should also avoid using this language in formal write-ups, because it can hurt your readers’ feelings.

Avoiding slang



Writing in a slang-free environment can make it appear as though you are a competent writer. Slang terms are common in everyday speech, but they are not appropriate for formal writing. These terms convey laziness, lack of effort and informality. They are also boring.

Avoiding slang in an essay requires you to think about the tone you want to convey. While cliches may be appropriate for conveying emotions, academic essays are not the best place to use them. You also need to avoid slang or words that convey personal opinions. For example, you should avoid using the phrase "ripped off," "can't," or "don't."

It is best to avoid abbreviations



Abbreviations can make your writing clearer, but make sure to spell them out. To determine the meaning of these terms and verify that they have been used correctly, you can consult a dictionary. An abbreviations list can also be attached to your manuscript. Uncommon terms can be confusing and distract readers.

The use of abbreviations should be limited to places where the reader can easily understand them. You should, for instance, use e.g. when you cite a study. instead of i.e., but avoid abbreviating city names. For citations from more than one source, you can use et al.

Do not use technical terms



It is essential to not use technical terms in your essay if you wish to make your points to the layman. Your writing should sound natural and like normal speech. Your reader will be more able to comprehend your writing if you use technical terms sparingly. This will make it easier for them to understand your essay.

Jargon is a term used to describe technical terms. However, experts use these terms in their field and they are hard for non-experts to comprehend. You can make your writing more difficult and create an illusion of complexity. Moreover, using too much of these terms may also come across as an attempt to display your knowledge, which does not serve the purpose of the essay.