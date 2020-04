ইনডিপেনডেন্ট টিভির সাংবাদিক করোনাক্রান্ত, ৪৭ কর্মী আইসোলেশনে

This is to inform everyone that one of our colleagues in Independent Television has been tested positive for COVID 19. He is in institutional quarantine now and recovering fast. We have also identified people having had close contact with the patient. They have been sent on home quarantine. My colleague who has tested positive attended office last on March 26. None of my other colleagues is showing symptoms of infection. Journalists and media professionals everywhere are exposed to professional hazard. With the crisis looming large, I pray and hope Allah will save us all. Please stay indoors and follow government directives.

Posted by M Shamsur Rahman on Friday, April 3, 2020